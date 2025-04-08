Türkiye expects Iraq to combat PKK Like ISIL, Fidan says

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on Iraq to combat the PKK terror group with the same vigor it used against ISIL, highlighting the terror group’s threat to both nations in an interview with Iraq’s UTV television.

Fidan, fresh from NATO talks in Brussels on April 3-4 where he met Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein among others, emphasized the deep ties binding Türkiye and Iraq through history, geography, and culture.

“Our relations with Iraq, Syria, and Iran are fundamental—events there ripple here, and vice versa,” he said. “We want Iraq to thrive, free of economic, political, and security woes.”

Reflecting on two decades of Turkish support under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Fidan noted Iraq’s struggles with occupation, civil war, and terrorism.

“We ask how we can aid Iraq’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and development,” he said, pointing to 27 agreements signed during Erdoğan’s 2024 visit. These spurred dozens of talks on water, energy, security, trade, and the Development Road project, backing Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiya al-Sudani’s infrastructure push.

The PKK, responsible for 40,000 deaths in its 40-year campaign against Türkiye, remains a focal point.

“It occupies Iraqi lands, like Sinjar, and threatens regional security,” Fidan said, urging Baghdad to act decisively. He welcomed Iraq’s recent move to legally designate the PKK a threat, adding, “We hope Iraqi patriots will clear this group," just as they did ISIL.

The PKK often hides out in Iraq to plot terrorist attacks on Türkiye.

Fidan warned against viewing the PKK as Türkiye’s problem alone. “It harms Iraq too—arms smuggling, heroin trafficking, and forced recruitment,” he said.

He expressed hope that the PKK would heed its imprisoned leader’s call to disarm, but vowed continued action if it doesn’t.

“An unarmed stance benefits Kurds and the region, but we won’t tolerate an armed threat,” he stressed.

"Iraq, Syria, and Türkiye – we are ready to accept all unarmed stances, but when there is an armed terrorist threat, no one can allow it. My belief and wish is that hopefully this will be done. But if not, whatever has been done so far will be done from now on, but I expect a development soon, frankly," he said.

Fidan also praised Sudani’s inclusive approach to Iraq’s Shia, Sunni, Turkmen, Kurdish, and Yazidi communities.

“Iraq belongs to all Iraqis, and we back this policy,” he said. “Yet lingering conflicts feed tensions—we aim for a constructive resolution.”

He also advocated for Turkmen rights, arguing their fair treatment strengthens Iraq-Türkiye bonds, not separatism.

On Türkiye-Iraq security ties, he cited Erdoğan’s strategic push to open Türkiye’s defense industry and markets to Iraq, enhancing cooperation.

Economically, Fidan envisioned an Iraq free of external and environmental woes, leveraging its rich resources.

“We work on energy, agriculture, irrigation, and transport for mutual gain,” he said, spotlighting the Development Road project as a regional game-changer.

On broader dynamics, Fidan cautioned against Iraq becoming a sectarian proxy battleground, urging maturity to stabilize it.

“A thriving Iraq lifts the region,” he concluded, linking his NATO talks to this vision of cooperative resilience.