Türkiye decorates local, foreign rescue teams with state medal

Türkiye decorates local, foreign rescue teams with state medal

ANKARA
Türkiye decorates local, foreign rescue teams with state medal

Türkiye has decorated local and foreign rescue teams as well as miners, volunteers, civil society and public disaster authorities who saved lives and healed the wounds of the devastating February earthquakes with state medal.

At a ceremony held at the presidential complex on April 25, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan informed that some 55,000 people including local and foreign members of the teams that rushed to the help of earthquake survivors with the State Medal of Supreme Self-Sacrifice.

“I want to thank you once again for your extraordinary efforts on behalf of my people,” Erdoğan said, “We now know our true friends. We will continue to express our gratitude to you in different ways. We will present medals to 55,000 people.”

“Each of you, with your extraordinary sacrifice, has passed into history. You have shown that our grief is common. You have injected hope to us, and you have become the source of pride for your countries,” Erdoğan said, adding the Turkish people will never forget this effort.

The two major earthquakes killed more than 50,000 people and left almost no livable buildings in the 11 provinces, the president stated, explaining the government’s efforts to heal the wounds of the people with the support of the international community.

Erdoğan said the objective of the government is to hand over the permanent houses to the earthquake victims in one year and the construction process has already started in many places in the quake-hit zone.

“We are in the field with all our cadres. We are working 24/7 in the quake-hit region although there is an election campaign. We will not stop until we revive all our cities,” he noted.

Government to appoint 45,000 more teachers: Erdoğan
Government to appoint 45,000 more teachers: Erdoğan

Turkey, rescuers,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye decorates local, foreign rescue teams with state medal

Türkiye decorates local, foreign rescue teams with state medal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye decorates local, foreign rescue teams with state medal

    Türkiye decorates local, foreign rescue teams with state medal

  2. Defense ministers of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Russia met in Moscow

    Defense ministers of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Russia met in Moscow

  3. Government to appoint 45,000 more teachers: Erdoğan

    Government to appoint 45,000 more teachers: Erdoğan

  4. Türkiye continues evacuation from Sudan: Çavuşoğlu

    Türkiye continues evacuation from Sudan: Çavuşoğlu

  5. Hürjet performs takeoff test

    Hürjet performs takeoff test
Recommended
Defense ministers of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Russia met in Moscow

Defense ministers of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Russia met in Moscow
Government to appoint 45,000 more teachers: Erdoğan

Government to appoint 45,000 more teachers: Erdoğan
Türkiye continues evacuation from Sudan: Çavuşoğlu

Türkiye continues evacuation from Sudan: Çavuşoğlu
Hürjet performs takeoff test

Hürjet performs takeoff test
Kılıçdaroğlu says he supports Baykar‘s achievements

Kılıçdaroğlu says he supports Baykar‘s achievements
Nearly 19 mln students resume classes after break

Nearly 19 mln students resume classes after break
WORLD UN chief and West berate Russias top diplomat over Ukraine

UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine

The United Nations chief and representatives from Western nations berated Russia’s top diplomat as he chaired a U.N. meeting Monday, accusing Moscow of violating the U.N. Charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory.

ECONOMY Business morale improves by 3 percent

Business morale improves by 3 percent

The real sector confidence index rose from 105.2 in March to 108 in April, which marked the index’s highest level since May 2022, data from the Central Bank have shown.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.