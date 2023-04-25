Government to appoint 45,000 more teachers: Erdoğan

ANKARA

The government is planning to appoint 45,000 contracted teachers in the next period, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing to increase the quality of the education in the country to a level that will set an example to the rest of the world.

“We will continue to show that we endorse our teachers by the planned appointment of 45,000 contracted teachers in May,” Erdoğan said at a meeting with the disabled teachers in Ankara on April 25.

Erdoğan and Education Minister Mehmet Özer attended a ceremony for the appointment of some 3,500 disabled teachers.

“With the appointment of 3,500 teachers, the total number of disabled teachers has reached to 11,500 in the past decade,” Erdoğan said, informing that there are more than 1 million teachers in the state schools.

“We have prepared our country for the Century of Türkiye in the field of education thanks to our investment,” he suggested. The teachers will play a crucial role in the Century of Türkiye by educating students and that is why the government is doing whatever is necessary for resolving their problems, the president said.

“It was our government who has made one of the most remarkable education reforms in our country’s history by passing a law on the teachers,” he recalled.

“All the citizens of this country whether disabled or not should well know that all the doors are open to them to the best of their efforts, talent and commitment. The biggest present we will give to our children will be to raise them with self-confidence,” Erdoğan said.

The government is making all these investments in education so that the country will have a more skilled labor force, the president stressed, “We know what our people can do when they are given opportunities. We have no doubt that our citizens will multiply their successes in politics, economy, social and cultural life thank to a strong institutional structure.”