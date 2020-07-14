Turkish VP slams Armenian attack on Azerbaijani troops

  • July 14 2020 08:51:04

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on July 13 strongly condemned a deadly weekend attack by Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijani troops.

"The attack by Armenia against friend and brother Azerbaijan is unacceptable. I strongly condemn it," Oktay said on Twitter with the hashtag #SeninleyizAzerbaycan, meaning "We stand with you Azerbaijan.”

"I wish Allah's mercy on our martyred Azerbaijani brothers," he added.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu posted a video of Azerbaijan’s National Anthem also with the hashtag "We stand with you Azerbaijan.

Four Azerbaijani soldiers were martyred and four others injured in a border clash with Armenian troops on Sunday.

Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, has been illegally occupied since 1991 through Armenian military aggression.

