Turkish vessels have no problem of shipping from Ukraine: Minister

ANKARA

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Nov. 1 said he had a second phone talk with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu over Russia’s suspension of a landmark grain export deal and awaits a response for resumption of the process after he has consultations with Russian authorities. Akar also said that there were no problems with the exit of Turkish-flagged ships from Ukraine.

Elaborating on his first phone conversation with the Russian minister on Oct. 31, Akar said Shoigu declared that they were disturbed by the explosions, that the attack in Sevastopol on Oct.29 was contrary to the agreements, security could not be provided, and they could not allow this transportation under these conditions.

Thereupon, he talked to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and shared both Türkiye’s views and Russia’s concerns, he stated.

“Our Ukrainian interlocutors made statements that relieved these concerns both during their conversations with us and during the meetings of the officials at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul. They have given us [these statements] in writing,” Akar said.

Eventually he had another phone talk with Shoigu on Nov. 1, the minister said. “There is an agreement between the parties that only grain comes out of the ports there and that the corridor is used for humanitarian aid. Mr. Shoigu continues to negotiate with his own authorities within the framework of the information we have provided. We are waiting for an answer from them today or tomorrow,” Akar stated.

Ankara reminded both sides that these activities should not be interrupted, should not cause any trouble, the minister said adding that Türkiye is in the opinion that the deal might resume.