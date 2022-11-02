Turkish vessels have no problem of shipping from Ukraine: Minister

Turkish vessels have no problem of shipping from Ukraine: Minister

ANKARA
Turkish vessels have no problem of shipping from Ukraine: Minister

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Nov. 1 said he had a second phone talk with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu over Russia’s suspension of a landmark grain export deal and awaits a response for resumption of the process after he has consultations with Russian authorities. Akar also said that there were no problems with the exit of Turkish-flagged ships from Ukraine.

Elaborating on his first phone conversation with the Russian minister on Oct. 31, Akar said Shoigu declared that they were disturbed by the explosions, that the attack in Sevastopol on Oct.29 was contrary to the agreements, security could not be provided, and they could not allow this transportation under these conditions.

Thereupon, he talked to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and shared both Türkiye’s views and Russia’s concerns, he stated.

“Our Ukrainian interlocutors made statements that relieved these concerns both during their conversations with us and during the meetings of the officials at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul. They have given us [these statements] in writing,” Akar said.

Eventually he had another phone talk with Shoigu on Nov. 1, the minister said. “There is an agreement between the parties that only grain comes out of the ports there and that the corridor is used for humanitarian aid. Mr. Shoigu continues to negotiate with his own authorities within the framework of the information we have provided. We are waiting for an answer from them today or tomorrow,” Akar stated.

Ankara reminded both sides that these activities should not be interrupted, should not cause any trouble, the minister said adding that Türkiye is in the opinion that the deal might resume.

TÜRKIYE Turkish vessels have no problem of shipping from Ukraine: Minister

Turkish vessels have no problem of shipping from Ukraine: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Retail prices in Istanbul increase 3.96 percent

    Retail prices in Istanbul increase 3.96 percent

  2. World’s longest passenger train winds through Swiss Alps

    World’s longest passenger train winds through Swiss Alps

  3. Germany’s Scholz set for high-stakes China visit

    Germany’s Scholz set for high-stakes China visit

  4. Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq’s mighty river drying up

    Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq’s mighty river drying up

  5. New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered

    New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered
Recommended
Erdoğan intensifies diplomacy to resolve grain deadlock

Erdoğan intensifies diplomacy to resolve grain deadlock
Erdoğan congratulates Lula over his election victory in Brazil

Erdoğan congratulates Lula over his election victory in Brazil
Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu

Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu
Türkiye to continue efforts to ease global food crisis: Erdoğan

Türkiye to continue efforts to ease global food crisis: Erdoğan
Two ships loaded with grain leave Ukraine

Two ships loaded with grain leave Ukraine
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal

Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
WORLD Brazil’s Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election ‘is over’

Brazil’s Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election ‘is over’

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration signaled a willingness to hand over power, two days after a nail-biting election loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and amid speculation the far-right incumbent might fight the result.

ECONOMY Over 2 mln young people apply for housing project: Minister

Over 2 mln young people apply for housing project: Minister

Some 8 million people have applied for the newly launched social housing project, “My First Home, My First Workplace,” including more than 2 million young people, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has said.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.