Turkish vacationers face fast visa hurdle for Rhodes

Turkish vacationers face fast visa hurdle for Rhodes

ISTANBUL
Turkish vacationers face fast visa hurdle for Rhodes

Several Turkish tourists wishing to travel to Greece’s Rhodes via visa-on-arrival procedures found themselves unable to enter the island in the Aegean Sea due to a quota being fully met, resulting in holiday distress.

Greece has recently launched a fast-track visa program, in which Turkish citizens can obtain a visa without the need to apply in advance, to simplify travel to 10 Greek islands. During the Eid al-Adha holiday, Turkish tourists flocked to the islands, but some of them who headed to Rhodes faced a series of problems as they were not allowed to receive a fast visa.

Rhodes officials told daily Hürriyet that the overcrowding was caused by agency owners in Marmaris and Bodrum.

Aris Lazaris, the visa officer for Lesbos, stated that there were no issues on other islands, and the problem was unique to Rhodes.

"There is a quota for visas issued at the ports for ferry passengers. Agencies attempt to bring more people without coordinating with Greek counterparts. This quota does not exceed 300 for Rhodes. However, this holiday saw 650 applications, and naturally, the local police cannot process such a number.”

"Turkish companies did this to sell more tickets. This issue doesn't occur on other islands. The responsibility lies with the agency operators in Marmaris and Bodrum who collect visa documents from citizens. If the quota is to be exceeded, permission must be sought from the police; agencies should not act independently,” Lazaris explained.

A representative from the Turkish tourism sector, on the other hand, attributed the problem to the "unpreparedness" of Greek authorities in handling the surge.

"The customs side in Rhodes was caught unprepared for Türkiye’s holiday season. If the Greek government granted us long-term visas, we wouldn't face this issue. The number of holidaymakers is increasing, but the other side fails to organize this properly. Last holiday, 20,000 people traveled to the islands. This holiday, the number might reach 50,000," said Engin Ceylan.

Turkish authorities expressed its discontent through diplomatic channels and initiated talks with Greek authorities to prevent similar occurrences in the upcoming period.

The Turkish Embassy in Athens intervened with Greek officials, resulting in the arrangement for the 300 stranded Turkish tourists to travel to Rhodes on June 18.

hurdle,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck

Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck
LATEST NEWS

  1. Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck

    Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck

  2. Turkish writer, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash faces US court

    Turkish writer, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash faces US court

  3. Aerial corridors to be created for amateur UAVs, drones

    Aerial corridors to be created for amateur UAVs, drones

  4. Türkiye hits NATO defense spending target

    Türkiye hits NATO defense spending target

  5. Landslides kill nine as Bangladesh lashed by rain

    Landslides kill nine as Bangladesh lashed by rain
Recommended
Erdogan talks bilateral relations with Armenian PM

Erdogan talks bilateral relations with Armenian PM
Inhabitants of Princes’ Islands protest new minibuses

Inhabitants of Princes’ Islands protest new minibuses
Thousands of butchers injured during Eid sacrifice tradition

Thousands of butchers injured during Eid sacrifice tradition
Bursa students develop filter to clean Nilüfer Stream

Bursa students develop filter to clean Nilüfer Stream
Elite dog unit receives advanced training for disaster response

Elite dog unit receives advanced training for disaster response
Fire ravages İzmirs Çiçek Island

Fire ravages İzmir's Çiçek Island
WORLD Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck

Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck

Italy's coastguard said Wednesday it had recovered six bodies after a migrant boat sank this week off the southern coast with more than 60 people reported missing, including many children.

ECONOMY UK inflation slows to central banks 2 pct target

UK inflation slows to central bank's 2 pct target

British inflation slowed in May to the central bank's two-percent target, official data showed on Wednesday, boosting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's struggling election campaign.

SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿