Turkish, US foreign ministers discuss Ukrainian war

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held phone talks with the U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, on March 16 amid efforts to achieve a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Blinken thanked Turkey for its role in supporting Ukraine amid the military attack by Russia during the phone call with his counterpart, Çavuşoğlu, the U.S. State Department said.

“Secretary Blinken thanked Turkey for its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Turkey’s efforts to assist Ukraine in its time of need,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Blinken and Çavuşoğlu discussed the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine and ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “war of choice,” Price said.

The secretary provided an update on U.S. support to the people of Ukraine and efforts to hold Putin “accountable for his unprovoked and brutal war,” he added.

Ankara has been exerting efforts for an urgent ceasefire, establishment of humanitarian corridors for evacuation of civilians and the re-establishment of peace between Russia-Ukraine.

Çavuşoğlu on March 16 held talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

“The blood and tears flowing in Ukraine must stop now. There is no winner in war and no loser in peace,” Çavuşoğlu said, speaking alongside Lavrov after the meeting.

Turkey supports the talks in Belarus between warring sides and contributes to the process as a country that has a dialogue with both Russia and Ukraine, Çavuşoğlu emphasized. Ankara also demarches for the exit of its citizens from the port city of Mariupol in Ukraine, he added.

Lavrov, for his part, said Ankara follows a pragmatic line in the crisis and identified Turkey’s approach as “very balanced.” The Russian minister also welcomed that Ankara did not participate in sanctions imposed by the West against Russia.