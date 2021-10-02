Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security cooperation

  • October 02 2021 10:00:49

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security cooperation

ANKARA
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security cooperation

The defense chiefs of Turkey and the U.S. spoke over the phone on Oct. 1, discussing future security cooperation between the two countries.

Turkey's Hulusi Akar and the U.S.' Lloyd James Austin exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense, according to Turkey's Ministry of National Defense.

The two officials emphasized the importance of strengthening military ties between the two nations through closer cooperation and coordination.​​​​​​​

US, ministers, lloyd austin,

WORLD Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion
MOST POPULAR

  1. Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

    Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

  2. Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

    Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

  3. Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

    Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

  4. Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

    Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

  5. New constitution to be best gift to nation on Turkey’s centennial: Erdoğan

    New constitution to be best gift to nation on Turkey’s centennial: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey ‘unconditionally’ committed to NATO: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey ‘unconditionally’ committed to NATO: Presidential spokesperson
Greek Cypriot administration is liable for rising tensions

'Greek Cypriot administration is liable for rising tensions'
Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance
Greece acknowledges Turkeys role in managing migration crisis

Greece acknowledges Turkey's role in managing migration crisis
Ukraine seeks Turkey’s help for release of prisoners from Russia

Ukraine seeks Turkey’s help for release of prisoners from Russia
Turkey’s perspective is ‘African solutions to Africa’s problems’: FM

Turkey’s perspective is ‘African solutions to Africa’s problems’: FM
WORLD Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan accused Beijing of bullying and damaging regional peace on Oct. 2 after Chinese fighter jets and bombers made their largest ever incursion into the island’s air defence zone.
ECONOMY New era begins in Borsa Istanbuls sustainability index

'New era begins in Borsa Istanbul's sustainability index'

A new era in the BIST sustainability Index is set to begin in Borsa Istanbul, as companies will be able to update their sustainability data throughout the year.
SPORTS Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

The Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome on Sept. 30. 