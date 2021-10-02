Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security cooperation

ANKARA

The defense chiefs of Turkey and the U.S. spoke over the phone on Oct. 1, discussing future security cooperation between the two countries.

Turkey's Hulusi Akar and the U.S.' Lloyd James Austin exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense, according to Turkey's Ministry of National Defense.

The two officials emphasized the importance of strengthening military ties between the two nations through closer cooperation and coordination.​​​​​​​