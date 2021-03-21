Turkish president speaks to Libyan officials over phone

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held separate phone calls with Libyan officials on March 20, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Turkey-Libya relations and regional developments were on the agenda in Erdoğan's discussions with the head of Libya's Presidential Council Mohammad Menfi and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan congratulated the Libyan National Unity Government for the vote of confidence it received from the country's parliament earlier this month, adding that this would bring new hope for a lasting solution in the country.

Reiterating Turkey's support for Libya's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and political unity, Erdoğan said the two countries should further improve cooperation and preserve their mutual gains in the coming period.

Turkish, Slovenian leaders discuss ties

Erdoğan, also speaking to his Slovenian counterpart over the phone on March 20, hailed advancements in ties between the two countries, said the Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan and Slovenia's Borut Pahor discussed ways to further improve Turkey-Slovenia ties, the directorate said in a statement.

During the talk, Erdoğan marked the 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

He also underlined that economic and trade relations between Turkey and Slovenia, which have gained momentum in recent years, have greater potential than their current levels.

Erdoğan also thanked Pahor for his country's support for Turkey's EU accession bid and expressed hope that Slovenia's upcoming EU term presidency, slated to start as of July 1, would contribute to the process.