Turkish president, FM discuss Palestine with Pakistani counterpart

  • May 19 2021 09:39:29

Turkish president, FM discuss Palestine with Pakistani counterpart

ANKARA
Turkish president, FM discuss Palestine with Pakistani counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on May 18 met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Ankara to discuss the situation in Palestine amid continual Israeli bombardment.

Discussed Israel's atrocities in Palestine, our relations and Afghan peace process, Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

"Nothing can shake our resolve as we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Palestine in their legitimate right to self-determination & establishment of independent state with pre-1967 border and Al-Quds Al Sharif as capital," Qureshi said in a separate tweet.

Over 200 Palestinians have been killed, including children and women, and 1,500 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The airstrikes were preceded by days of tension and Israeli aggression in occupied East Jerusalem, where hundreds of Palestinians were assaulted by Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Both Turkish and Pakistani leaderships have reached out to world leaders and international organizations in their efforts to protect Palestinians.

The same evening, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Qureshi in Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu also attended the closed-door meeting between Erdogan and Qureshi.

Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister
Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister

President erdoğan,

WORLD Israel continues attacks on Gaza as death toll climbs to 217

Israel continues attacks on Gaza as death toll climbs to 217
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

    Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

  2. Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem

    Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem

  3. Turkey blasts 'unfounded' Austrian statement

    Turkey blasts 'unfounded' Austrian statement

  4. Turkey announces one-off payments for pandemic-hit sectors

    Turkey announces one-off payments for pandemic-hit sectors

  5. Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party

    Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party
Recommended
Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting

Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting
Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister

Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister
Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem

Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem
Turkey blasts unfounded Austrian statement

Turkey blasts 'unfounded' Austrian statement
Turkish delegation visits Russia to discuss vaccines, tourism

Turkish delegation visits Russia to discuss vaccines, tourism
Turkey speeds up diplomatic efforts to stop Israeli aggression

Turkey speeds up diplomatic efforts to stop Israeli aggression
WORLD Israel continues attacks on Gaza as death toll climbs to 217

Israel continues attacks on Gaza as death toll climbs to 217

Two Palestinians were killed and eight others injured on May 18 on the 9th day of Israel's continued attacks on the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll in the besieged enclave to 217, including 63 children and 36 women.
ECONOMY ASELSAN successfully tests micro unmanned aerial vehicle

ASELSAN successfully tests micro unmanned aerial vehicle

Turkish defense giant ASELSAN on May 18 said the flight tests of the micro unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Saka were successfully carried out.
SPORTS Beşiktaş capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş shutout Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-0 in the Ziraat Turkish Cup final on May 18 to complete a domestic double in the 2020-2021 season.