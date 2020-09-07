Turkish leader, top EU official discuss east Med over phone

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish president and European Council head on Sept. 6 spoke over the phone to discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey-EU relations, an official statement said.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told EU’s Charles Michel that the provocative words and steps of European politicians on regional issues will not serve for the solution, according to a statement by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications.

Erdogan also said the EU's stance on the Eastern Mediterranean will be a test of sincerity in terms of international law and regional peace.

The Turkish leader urged the EU to fulfill its obligations fairly to prevent the steps of Greece and some EU member states which escalate the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean.

Erdoğan also called on EU institutions and member states to remain "fair, impartial and responsible in all regional matters."

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey - the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean - has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have rights in the region.

Dialogue for fairly sharing these resources will be a win-win deal for all sides, say Turkish officials.