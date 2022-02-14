Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

  • February 14 2022 12:31:00

Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

ANKARA
Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

Senior officials from Turkey and Greece will hold the 64th round of exploratory talks on Feb. 22 in Athens, a dialogue mechanism that has been running since the early 2000s, amid an ongoing quarrel over the latter’s continued efforts of the armament of the islands that must be kept demilitarized according to international law.

According to diplomatic sources, a delegation under the leadership of deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal will fly to Athens for the realization of the 64th exploratory meeting that seeks a compromised solution to the problems stemming from the Aegean Sea. The Greek team is led by retired Ambassador Pavlos Apostolidis.

The mechanism was resumed in early 2021 after a four-year break in a bid to defuse the tension between Turkey and Greece over overlapping continental shelf claims in the eastern Mediterranean throughout 2020.

However, despite efforts, tension continues between the two countries as Turkey blames Athens for continued provocations in the Aegean Sea and inflammatory rhetoric and actions. The latest of such moves came from Greek Deputy Defense Minister Nicholas Hardalias, who paid visits to the islands nearest to the Turkish coasts with demilitarized status.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, in a strong reaction to the Greek moves, stressed the sovereignty of these islands could be challenged if Greece continues to violate 1923-dated Lausanne and 1947-dated Paris conventions which strictly ban the armament of certain islands close to Turkey.

Greece has complained about Çavuşoğlu’s statement by writing a letter to the U.N. Security Council, while an EU spokesman criticized the Turkish foreign minister’s statement. Greece has intensified its armament efforts in the past years and signed comprehensive security deals with France and other regional governments.

Turkish security sources slam the Greek deputy defense minister’s provocative visits to these islands, stressing this is neither a military genius nor a benefit for the Greek people. “As two allied neighbors, we have multiple dialogue tools such as exploratory talks, confidence-building measures and NATO-deconfliction mechanism. We want to resolve the problems through these mechanisms. Our wish is that Turkish and Greek nations live in confidence, welfare and peace by fairly benefiting from the regional richness and that the Aegean Sea becomes a friendship sea between Turkey and Greece,” sources said.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

  2. Turkey-UAE ties essential for regional peace: Erdoğan

    Turkey-UAE ties essential for regional peace: Erdoğan

  3. Historical Turkish banknote up for sale

    Historical Turkish banknote up for sale

  4. Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine: US

    Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine: US

  5. Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

    Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold
Recommended
Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group

Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group
Turkey won’t abandon its Palestinian policy for normalization with Israel: Minister

Turkey won’t abandon its Palestinian policy for normalization with Israel: Minister
Turkey, UK hold first ‘strategic dialogue’ meeting

Turkey, UK hold first ‘strategic dialogue’ meeting
Turkish, US officials discuss efforts to thaw Ukrainian crisis

Turkish, US officials discuss efforts to thaw Ukrainian crisis
Turkey slams Greece, EU for inhuman treatment toward migrants

Turkey slams Greece, EU for inhuman treatment toward migrants
NATO chief thanks Erdoğan for efforts to solve Ukraine crisis

NATO chief thanks Erdoğan for efforts to solve Ukraine crisis
WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets.

ECONOMY Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

High-end automaker Volvo has said that the global supply chain bottlenecks caused it to sell fewer cars, but that its profitability rose as it was able sell vehicles at higher prices.

SPORTS US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

After skating to a bronze medal at the Beijing Games, American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the the ice where the Olympic rings were painted.