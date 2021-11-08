Turkish FM speaks to Iraqi premier, Turkmenistan counterpart

  • November 08 2021 16:58:00

ANKARA
Turkey's foreign minister on Nov. 8 extended his get-well wishes to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi after explosive-laden drones targeted his residence.

Over the phone, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu once again "strongly condemned" the terror attack where explosive-laden drones targeted the residence of Al-Kadhimi early on Sunday, according to diplomatic sources.

Çavuşoğlu also extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's get-well wishes to the Iraqi prime minister.

Earlier Sunday, the Iraqi army said Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt after the explosive-laden drones targeted his residence.

Following the attempt, Al-Kadhimi called for "calm and restraint from all for the sake of Iraq."

The attempt came amid protests by supporters of the Iran-backed Al-Fatah Alliance and Hashd al-Shaabi militia against the results of last month’s parliamentary elections.

Separately, Çavuşoğlu held a phone conversation with his Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, said diplomatic sources.

Çavuşoğlu and Meredov addressed preparations ahead of the 8th summit of the Turkic Council, which will be held in Istanbul on Nov. 12.

