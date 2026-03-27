Turkish environment minister holds COP31 talks with UN chief

Turkish environment minister holds COP31 talks with UN chief

NEW YORK
Turkish environment minister holds COP31 talks with UN chief

Türkiye’s Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum held a pivotal meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, spearheading high-level diplomatic efforts for the International Day of Zero Waste while solidifying Türkiye’s climate leadership ahead of the COP31 summit.

 

Kurum, who will preside over COP31, met separately with Guterres, U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Alexander De Croo and U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen, following an earlier roundtable with non-governmental organizations.

 

In talks with Guterres at U.N. headquarters, Kurum said discussions focused on some of the most pressing global challenges, including the deepening climate crisis, energy security concerns, and the protection of vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by environmental degradation.

 

He noted that the meeting also addressed key enablers of climate action such as climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building, alongside the promotion of circular economy practices.

 

“We envision COP31 as a central platform for trust, dialogue, consensus and action to strengthen multilateralism and accelerate the implementation of climate initiatives,” Kurum said.

 

He added that Türkiye is preparing to host a leaders’ summit in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, where it plans to deliver a unified global message on shared responsibility in tackling climate change.

 

During his meeting with De Croo, Kurum emphasized the strategic partnership between Türkiye and UNDP in managing climate risks, addressing crises and promoting sustainable development.

 

He highlighted UNDP’s role in scaling up the "Zero Waste” initiative globally and stressed that its institutional capacity would be critical for implementing the planned climate action mechanism during the COP31 process.

 

Türkiye’s nationwide environmental campaign, dubbed the “Zero Waste” initiative highlights the country’s efforts to reduce waste, conserve resources and promote sustainable practices. In 2022, the United Nations General Assembly designated March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste.

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