Turkish embassy 'follows' incorrect Atatürk depiction in Canada school

ISTANBUL
The Turkish Embassy in Ottawa has stated that it is closely monitoring an incident in which Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was depicted as a dictator in a school assignment in Canada, adding that it is in contact with the relevant authorities to rectify the error.

The incident took place at a high school in Edmonton, Alberta, where students were given an assignment based on a list of historical figures traditionally regarded as dictators.

One of the students, a Turkish expat, raised concerns after seeing Atatürk's name on the list. According to the Turkish Voice of Canada YouTube channel, the student, along with their family, lodged complaints to the Education Ministry, provincial education authorities and the school principal.

The Alberta’s education authorities responded by affirming that Atatürk is not considered a dictator in Alberta’s curriculum.

"The ministry is responsible for the development of the curriculum and local school authorities are in charge of its implementation," they stated.

Authorities also indicated that they would investigate the matter and expressed openness to revisions if necessary.

"When parents have specific concerns, they are encouraged to engage in discussions with teachers and school principals," the statement continued.

The Turkish Embassy in Canada issued a statement, emphasizing their commitment to addressing the situation.

"It is unacceptable for our revered Atatürk to be treated in this manner. Unfortunately, such isolated incidents do occur. We particularly thank the student’s family for their sensitivity in this matter," said Türkiye’s Ambassador to Canada, Can Dizdar.

He further emphasized the importance of the Turkish community in Canada voicing their concerns in response to such incidents to prevent their recurrence and to raise awareness in the country.

"We will take necessary steps to ensure this grave mistake is corrected and that it does not happen again. We will continue to follow the matter closely."

