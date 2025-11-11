Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats to discuss Gaza ceasefire

ANKARA
The Turkish and Egyptian foreign ministers are set to meet in the Turkish capital Ankara on Nov. 12 to discuss a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and international efforts to rebuild the enclave, Turkish Foreign Ministry diplomatic sources have said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, to talk about potential next steps in the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement, the sources said on Nov. 11.

According to the sources, Fidan will emphasize that, despite Israel’s violations, the Palestinian side is complying with the ceasefire and managing the situation constructively.

He will also highlight the need for global support in Gaza’s reconstruction and reiterate Türkiye’s offer to contribute to these efforts.

During the talks, the ministers will hold the first meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group, which will bring officials together to prepare for high-level talks in Cairo next year, as agreed in a deal signed last year.

Türkiye has consistently praised Egypt for its role in facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza, having sent thousands of tons of aid and offering to assist Hamas in locating Israeli hostages under the agreement.

Earlier this month, ministers from seven Muslim countries convened in Istanbul to discuss Gaza, though Egypt did not attend. Fidan also met with U.S. officials in Washington on Nov. 10 to discuss Syria and Gaza, reviewing potential next steps in the ceasefire.

