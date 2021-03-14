Turkish diplomat reflects on years of service in Paris

  • March 14 2021 10:57:00

Turkish diplomat reflects on years of service in Paris

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish diplomat reflects on years of service in Paris

Turkey's ambassador to Paris announced on March 13 that his over four-year tenure in France has now reached its end, and reflected on his tenure in the City of Light.

In a statement, İsmail Hakkı Musa said that as of March 13, he has completed his mission in France and Monaco, a posting he started back in November 2016.

Musa thanked all his friends in France and Monaco for their interest and support for him and his colleagues during that period.

"During my four-year tenure, we worked hard together with my colleagues at our embassies and consulates to improve our country's relations with France and Monaco, to deepen the existing cooperation in every field, and to provide better service to our citizens," he said.

He stressed that the support he got from Turkey always gave him strength.

On the difficulties caused by COVID-19, he said that despite the pandemic, commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries has not regressed, adding that the efforts of Turkish and French businesspeople played an important role in maintaining the trade volume.

He said that with a total investment of nearly €7.5 billion ($8.3 billion) French companies continued to be the main foreign investors in Turkey, adding that boosting mutual investments and raising the bilateral trade volume to €20 billion ($23.9 billion) are among the main goals.

Musa also stressed that Turkish-French relations have deep roots, with over 500 years of history, and that the dialogue established between leaders in relations between the two states has always played a major role.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hollywood star ‘left Antalya with good memories’

    Hollywood star ‘left Antalya with good memories’

  2. Four killed in wrong-way truck collision in Bursa province

    Four killed in wrong-way truck collision in Bursa province

  3. Cairo’s approach benefits both Egypt, Turkey: Defense Minister Akar

    Cairo’s approach benefits both Egypt, Turkey: Defense Minister Akar

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,421 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,850,930

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,421 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,850,930

  5. Greece is safe haven for FETÖ terrorists: Turkish Foreign Ministry

    Greece is safe haven for FETÖ terrorists: Turkish Foreign Ministry
Recommended
Turkey concerned over Czech move to open diplomatic office in Jerusalem

Turkey 'concerned' over Czech move to open diplomatic office in Jerusalem
Top Turkish diplomat, Afghan counterpart speak on phone

Top Turkish diplomat, Afghan counterpart speak on phone
Good Turkey, Serbia relations must for Balkans peace: Envoy

Good Turkey, Serbia relations must for Balkans peace: Envoy
Turkey parliament head denies European Parliament claim

Turkey parliament head denies European Parliament claim
Cairo’s approach benefits both Egypt, Turkey: Defense Minister Akar

Cairo’s approach benefits both Egypt, Turkey: Defense Minister Akar
Greece is safe haven for FETÖ terrorists: Turkish Foreign Ministry

Greece is safe haven for FETÖ terrorists: Turkish Foreign Ministry
WORLD EU faces fresh shortfall of AstraZeneca vaccine supplies

EU faces fresh shortfall of AstraZeneca vaccine supplies

The European Union is facing further shortfalls in its coronavirus inoculation programme after pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said production problems and export restrictions would reduce planned deliveries of its vaccine.
ECONOMY Business circles welcome Turkeys new economic reforms

Business circles welcome Turkey's new economic reforms

Business representatives have expressed their appreciation for Turkey's new economic reform package aimed at boosting investment, production, jobs, and exports.
SPORTS Galatasaray grab comfortable away victory

Galatasaray grab comfortable away victory

Galatasaray shut out Hes Kablo Kayserispor 3-0 on March 13 in a Turkish Süper Lig game.