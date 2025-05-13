Turkish defense minister pays visit to Azerbaijan

Turkish defense minister pays visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU
Turkish defense minister pays visit to Azerbaijan

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler held high-level talks with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev as part of his official visit to Baku on May 13.

During his visit, Güler also met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov. The two officials convened at the Azerbaijani ministry headquarters, where Güler was welcomed with a formal military ceremony. The ensuing bilateral discussions delved into multifaceted defense and security cooperation, as well as regional dynamics.

Güler paid tribute at several memorial sites in the Azerbaijani capital as he laid a wreath at the grave of late President Heydar Aliyev.

The Turkish minister also honored on Jan. 20 the victims of the 1990 attack, a tragedy and deadly crackdown by the Soviet administration etched into history as “Black January” and a poignant symbol of Azerbaijan’s independence.

His itinerary also included the Turkish Martyrs’ Cemetery in Baku, where he placed carnations on symbolic graves, and the Victory Monument, erected in commemoration of Azerbaijan’s triumph in the Second Karabakh War.

Aliyev: PKK’s dissolution a ‘historic event' 

During his meeting with Güler, the Azerbaijani president characterized the dissolution and disarmament of the PKK terrorist organization as a “historic milestone.”

Aliyev attributed this critical development to the unwavering political resolve of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

PKK announced on May 12 that it will disband and disarm as part of a new peace initiative with Türkiye, ending four decades of armed conflict. PKK’s announcement followed a February statement by jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, who called for the dissolution of PKK and its affiliated groups, urging an end to the armed campaign.

“The strength of the Turkish state, the professional fight of the Turkish Armed Forces against terrorism and the unity of Turkish society were decisive in the organization taking this step,” Aliyev said.

Voicing congratulations on the terror group’s dissolution, Aliyev said the news carries great importance not only for Türkiye but also for the peace and stability of the people of the region.

meetings,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist

YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist
LATEST NEWS

  1. YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist

    YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist

  2. Türkiye to set mechanisms with regional countries for PKK disbandment

    Türkiye to set mechanisms with regional countries for PKK disbandment

  3. Pandemic deal, tight budget on menu at big WHO meet

    Pandemic deal, tight budget on menu at big WHO meet

  4. Record decrease in Brazil deforestation in 2024: Report

    Record decrease in Brazil deforestation in 2024: Report

  5. NZ set to suspend Maori lawmakers over protest haka

    NZ set to suspend Maori lawmakers over protest haka
Recommended
Erdoğan, Zelensky hold talks in Ankara

Erdoğan, Zelensky hold talks in Ankara
NATO ministers hopeful for progress on Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul

NATO ministers hopeful for progress on Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul
Türkiye calls EU’s Cyprus special representative appointment an internal matter

Türkiye calls EU’s Cyprus special representative appointment an 'internal matter'
NATO’s core values face unprecedented threats, warns Fidan

NATO’s core values face unprecedented threats, warns Fidan
Istanbul poised to host Russian, Ukrainian, US teams for peace talks

Istanbul poised to host Russian, Ukrainian, US teams for peace talks
NATO chief praises Türkiye’s key role in Ukraine peace talks

NATO chief praises Türkiye’s key role in Ukraine peace talks
Trump meets Syrian president in landmark Riyadh talks as Erdoğan joins online

Trump meets Syrian president in landmark Riyadh talks as Erdoğan joins online
WORLD YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist

YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist

Swedish authorities detained an individual this week for operating on behalf of the YPG terrorist organization, as Swedish intelligence denied claims that the operation was linked to a journalist arrested in Türkiye.
ECONOMY WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul 2025, organized by global e-commerce platform WORLDEF, opened its doors on May 15 at Istanbul’s Yenikapı Event Area.
SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿