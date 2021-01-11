Turkish defense minister meets Libyan counterpart

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish defense minister and his Libyan counterpart met in Istanbul on Jan.10 to discuss bilateral cooperation.

"National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with Defense Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord Salahuddin Al-Namroush in Istanbul. The visit was conducted within the framework of our ministry's efforts to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation," the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Akar reiterated that Turkey supports the UN-recognized Libyan government to achieve peace and stability in the war-weary country and the U.N.'s efforts for a political solution for the Libyan crisis.

On Oct. 23, the U.N. announced a permanent cease-fire agreement between Libya's warring rivals during 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission talks in Geneva.

The Joint Military Committee includes five members from the Tripoli-based internationally recognized government and five from the camp of eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Libya has been plagued by chaos since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Based in Tripoli and currently led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the Government of National Accord was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement have failed due to a military offensive by Haftar.

Al-Sarraj's government has been battling Haftar's militias since April 2019 in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

