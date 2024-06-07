Turkish cities mobilize environmental efforts with several events

In a bid to put a spotlight on the environmental challenges, Türkiye has orchestrated a series of events encompassing activities from planting saplings to waste collection campaigns.

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry launched an expansive event, "Çevrefest," in Ankara on June 6, a day after World Environment Day.

This extensive festival, spanning from June 6 to 9, is set to transform a major national park in the capital into a hub for various environmental workshops and panels themed "Everyone Has One World."

In several cities, divers have undertaken the task of scouring the country's seas and lakes, extracting an array of debris and showcasing the multitude of items retrieved from the waters, including tires and chairs.

Divers in Lake Van managed to fill a bag with trash in just 10 minutes.

"The underwater bacterial structure is evolving daily. Once altered, Lake Van is estimated to have a lifespan of 40 years. However, we must strive to extend this period. Let’s ensure that future generations don’t hear of this as a bygone dream. Greater awareness is crucial,” said Halil İbrahim Atacan, the head of the Underwater Search and Rescue Training Association.

Teachers in the eastern province also organized a unique event to draw attention to plastic pollution, launching a raft made from discarded plastic bottles onto Lake Van and performing a mini concert in the middle of the lake.

In the southern province of Hatay's İskenderun district, a marine cleanup was carried out as part of the "Protect the Seas for the Future" event. The cleanup, conducted by divers, brought to light items like car tires and camping chairs from the sea.

Mersin’s Erdemli district showcased numerous products created from recycled waste materials, with 40,000 tons of waste being recycled citywide.

Additionally, the Education Ministry recognized several schools with plaques for significantly reducing waste as part of their environmental efforts. The Zero Waste project, initiated by the Turkish government, seeks to mitigate the national waste load

In İzmir, İlknur Çırak has spent approximately a year collecting waste materials like cardboard boxes, plastic bags and cartons, repurposing them into stage decor for a student theater production.

Similarly, in Mersin, a colorful event was held featuring grass-head crafting, marbling art, and puppet shows, with active participation from children, thereby fostering environmental awareness from a young age.

