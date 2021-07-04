Turkish, Azerbaijani armies conclude joint military drill

  • July 04 2021 10:08:00

Turkish, Azerbaijani armies conclude joint military drill

BAKU-Anadolu Agency
Turkish, Azerbaijani armies conclude joint military drill

A five-day joint military drill by Turkish and Azerbaijani armies in Baku has "successfully" ended, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced on July 3.

The main objective of the Mustafa Kemal Atatürk 2021 "joint live-fire tactical exercises", which started on June 28, was "to improve interoperability between the armies of the two countries during combat operations, and to develop the military decision-making skills of the commanders".

"The units of the armies of Azerbaijan and Turkey participating in the exercises have successfully completed all the assigned tasks," a statement by the ministry said.

The exercises involved up to 600 military personnel, up to 40 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 20 artillery pieces and mortars of various caliber, seven combat and transport helicopters, three unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as up to 50 auto vehicles, an earlier statement by the ministry said.

The military personnel taking part in the exercises were also given various awards and gifts.

