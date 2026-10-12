Turkish auto production shrinks 6 percent in January-September

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automotive production declined in the first nine months of 2026, while the domestic market also contracted, according to data released by the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

Total vehicle production fell 5.9 percent year-on-year in the January-September period to 971,159 units, while passenger car output dropped 17 percent to 528,366 units.

During the same period, the overall automotive market shrank 13 percent from a year earlier to 832,521 units. The passenger car market contracted 15.5 percent to 627,977 units.

Imported vehicles continued to dominate the passenger car market, accounting for 65 percent of sales in the first nine months of the year.

However, sales of imported passenger cars fell 23 percent year-on-year, while sales of domestically produced passenger cars increased 2 percent. Imported light commercial vehicle sales declined 9 percent, whereas domestic light commercial vehicle sales rose 11 percent, said OSD.

Despite weaker production and domestic sales, automotive exports increased in value terms. Total automotive exports rose 3 percent year-on-year to $30.5 billion in the January-September period.

Passenger car exports, however, declined 8 percent to $7.8 billion during the same period.

In September alone, total vehicle production increased 5.1 percent year-on-year to 129,571 units, while passenger car production decreased 3.8 percent to 70,197 units.