Turkey's new envoy to Iraq hopeful for promising bilateral ties

  • May 07 2021 08:46:00

Turkey's new envoy to Iraq hopeful for promising bilateral ties

BAGHDAD
Turkeys new envoy to Iraq hopeful for promising bilateral ties

Turkey's newly appointed ambassador to Iraq expressed hope Thursday that a promising period for bilateral relations will begin. 

Ali Rıza Güney said Turkey will carry out diplomacy that will touch all segments in Iraq.

"In the shortest time, I plan to make regular and scheduled visits to all Iraqi provinces, regardless of sectarian and ethnic differences,” Güney said.

“Our goal in the new period is to keep the channels of dialogue open, regardless of the problems between the two countries, and to make high-level visits frequently,” he said.

“We see Iraq as a single whole. Any threat against Iraq’s territorial integrity is a threat against Turkey,” Güney stressed.

Trade relations

Güney noted that Turkey wants to further develop trade and economic relations with Iraq.

Turkey’s goal is to increase the trade volume between the two countries and support Iraqi efforts to diversify the nation’s economy.

“We are ready to make investments in Iraq. We wish to turn Iraq into a transportation corridor for commercial activities,” he said.

Fight against PKK terrorist organization

Güney urged Iraqi authorities to develop empathy with Turkey to better understand and internalize its struggle with the PKK terror group.

He called on the Iraqi central government and Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) to support Turkey in its fight against PKK terrorists holed up in Iraq.

"Iraqi Turks are a bridge of friendship between the two countries. They should be embraced by the Iraqi people,” Güney said.

"One of the guarantees of Iraq's integrity are the Iraqi Turks. We will work together with them for the good of Iraq and Turkey,” he added.

WORLD US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon
MOST POPULAR

  1. Marketplaces to be open on Saturdays

    Marketplaces to be open on Saturdays

  2. Turkish-German woman goes viral on social media

    Turkish-German woman goes viral on social media

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 42,187 as daily cases hit 22,388

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 42,187 as daily cases hit 22,388

  4. Ending Turkey’s military support would not favor Libya: Turkish FM

    Ending Turkey’s military support would not favor Libya: Turkish FM

  5. Turkey condemns decision of Latvian parliament on 1915 events

    Turkey condemns decision of Latvian parliament on 1915 events
Recommended
Turkey says talks with Egypt to continue for normalization

Turkey says talks with Egypt to continue for normalization
Turkey reopens consulate in Iraq’s Mosul

Turkey reopens consulate in Iraq’s Mosul
Turkey condemns decision of Latvian parliament on 1915 events

Turkey condemns decision of Latvian parliament on 1915 events
Ending Turkey’s military support would not favor Libya: Turkish FM

Ending Turkey’s military support would not favor Libya: Turkish FM
EU commissioner to visit Turkey for talks on renewing 2016 migrant deal

EU commissioner to visit Turkey for talks on renewing 2016 migrant deal
Turkish officials meet delegation from Northern Cyprus

Turkish officials meet delegation from Northern Cyprus
WORLD US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

The U.S. military has deployed more heavy bombers and fighter jets to protect withdrawing American and coalition troops from Afghanistan, which have so far sustained no direct attacks, the Pentagon said on May 6. 
ECONOMY Turkey to see up to 6% growth in 1Q: Finance minister

Turkey to see up to 6% growth in 1Q: Finance minister

Turkish Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on May 6 he expects Turkey to see 5.5%-6% growth in the first quarter, double-digit growth in the second quarter with the base effect and above 5% growth throughout the year. 

SPORTS Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Mustafa Cengiz, the current chairman of Galatasaray will not run for the Lions' next presidential election, he said on May 6. 