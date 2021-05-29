Turkey, US agree joint efforts needed for regional peace

ISTANBUL
Top Turkish and U.S. officials on May 29 discussed bilateral relations and regional issues in Istanbul.

In a meeting held at the Dolmabahçe Office, Turkey's presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed the agenda of the upcoming NATO summit on June 14.

They also exchanged views on the issues Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his American counterpart Joe Biden are expected to discuss on the sidelines of the summit in Brussels.

Kalın and Sherman agreed that Turkey and the U.S. should continue joint efforts to maintain peace and stability in regions, including Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh and Ukraine.

Expressing satisfaction over the cease-fire in Palestine, the officials stressed concrete steps should be taken for permanent peace within the framework of two-state solution.


