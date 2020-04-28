Turkey delivers medical aid to US to help fight virus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying medical supplies for use against the coronavirus pandemic departed on April 28 for the US.

"The loading process of the medical aid supplies to be delivered to the U.S. by Turkish Armed Forces aircraft has been completed. Our aircraft carrying the medical aid supplies to be used in combating COVID-19 has departed from Etimesgut Airfield/Ankara," the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.





The medical aid supplies also carried on a message for the people of the U.S., saying: "After hopelessness, there is so much hope and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun. Rumi."

The ministry also released a statement saying that the medical aid supplies leaving for Washington were prepared under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"The health supplies prepared by the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Health consists of masks, face visors, N95 masks and overalls," it added.

The ministry also said: "Our Turkish Armed Forces aircrafts have also delivered health supplies previously to Spain, Italy, Britain, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Libya and Somalia."