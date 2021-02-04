Turkey slams US statement on Boğaziçi protests

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
It is not within anyone’s limit to try to interfere in internal affairs in Turkey, said the country’s Foreign Ministry on Feb. 4 on ongoing events at an Istanbul-based university.

“We warn those circles not to use a language that provokes groups that resort to illegal means and encourages illegal acts,” the ministry said on foreign intervention to the protests at Boğaziçi University.

The protests erupted in Istanbul against the recent appointment of Boğaziçi University's new rector, Mehmet Bulu, with a group of students calling for his resignation.

The right to assembly and demonstration as well as freedom of speech are constitutionally guaranteed in Turkey, the ministry said, noting that terror-related infiltration from outside the university has been found in the protests.

It said the security forces carry out their duties based on the authority they are given by the law, and added that necessary and proportional measures are taken against the illegal acts that are beyond the right to demonstrate.

“Recent images of disproportionate violence by security forces to innocent and civilian citizens in the slightest objection against the government in many countries - which have been called ‘developed’ democracies - are still in the memory,” it added.

The ministry also advised those who try to lecture Turkey on democracy and law while ignoring the country's legal fight against the situation first "to take a look at themselves".

“It is no one’s limit to attempt to interfere with Turkey’s internal affairs,” it warned.

Turkey shows its determination to protect fundamental rights and freedoms under the constitution with the reforms it carries out and the country is resolute to continue fighting terrorism, noted the ministry.

 

