Turkey slams detaining of cargo ship by Haftar's forces

  • December 09 2020 09:01:54

Turkey slams detaining of cargo ship by Haftar's forces

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey slams detaining of cargo ship by Haftars forces

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Dec. 8 condemned the detaining of a Turkish ship transporting medicine to Libya’s port of Misrata by forces loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar

Haftar’s forces detained the vessel and its 17 crew members, including nine Turkish citizens, earlier in the day, claiming they did not comply with instructions. The vessel was also fined.

The Foreign Ministry statement condemned this practice and said steps should immediately be taken to enable the ship to resume its planned voyage.

It said Haftar and his militias have maintained their aggressive stance even in a period when the political process between Turkey and the Libyan people is being advanced under the leadership of the U.N. in Libya.

The statement stressed that if Turkish interests are targeted in Libya, there would be serious consequences and that these elements would be considered legitimate targets.

Ahmed al-Mismari, Haftar’s spokesman, said on his social media account that the Jamaican-flagged commercial cargo ship Mebruka, whose owner is stated to be a Turk, was caught by Haftar’s militia. The militia claims the ship entered a prohibited area and did not respond to calls and withdrew to the port of Ras al-Hilal.

Al-Mismari added that the ship was "investigated and inspected because it violated maritime rules and laws.”

He also told the Al-Hadath television channel that the ship was loaded with drugs to be taken to Misrata but entered the forbidden area.

Claiming they made a call to the ship but did not receive a response, Mismari said: "We approached the ship with boats and boarded it”

The captain did not follow the procedures and the ship entered the prohibited area without permission, he said, adding there were no weapons on board.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency, the crew are in good condition.

Sources said the procedure has been applied to other ships in the region but no ships have been seized and a penalty was foreseen for entering the wrong area.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Based in the capital Tripoli and currently led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the Government of National Accord was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement have failed due to a military offensive by Haftar.

Al-Sarraj's government, which is also supported by Turkey, is recognized by the UN as Libya’s legitimate authority.

Tripoli has been battling Haftar's militias since April 2019 in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

    Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

  2. 700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

    700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

  3. Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

    Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

  4. Turkey appoints new ambassadors

    Turkey appoints new ambassadors

  5. People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

    People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew
Recommended
President Erdoğan set to visit Azerbaijan

President Erdoğan set to visit Azerbaijan

EU must see facts, Greeces provocations: Turkish FM

EU must see facts, Greece's provocations: Turkish FM
Turkey urges fair resource sharing in east Med

Turkey urges fair resource sharing in east Med
Turkey appoints new ambassadors

Turkey appoints new ambassadors
Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces
President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med

President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med
WORLD US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

A New York judge on Dec. 8 ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to acknowledge they possess a tape recording of the 2018 murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a ruling hailed by rights activists.

ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $486 mln from domestic markets

Turkish Treasury borrows $486 mln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 3.8 billion Turkish liras ($486 million) from domestic markets on Dec. 8, according to an official statement.

SPORTS Turkeys Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

Turkey's Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

The Erciyes Ski Resort in central Turkey was certified by Bureau Veritas, a company specialized in testing, inspection and certification, for having taken all precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.