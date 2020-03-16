Turkey remembers victims of Christchurch terror attack

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

A woman prepares to lay flowers outside the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15, 2020. (AP Photo)

Turkey on March 15 commemorated the first anniversary of the Christchurch terror attack.

"On the first anniversary of the terrorist attack perpetrated in Christchurch/New Zealand on 15 March 2019, which claimed 51 lives including a Turkish citizen, and left 50 people wounded among them 2 Turkish citizens, we remember the victims with respect," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The attack was carried out on two mosques by an Australian-born terrorist.

The ministry reiterated that Turkey continues its efforts in fighting Islamophobia and intolerance.

In this regard, an emergency meeting of the executive committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held in Istanbul shortly after the terror attack, the statement noted.

Turkey has repeatedly called for March 15 to be declared as the International Solidarity Day Against Islamophobia by the U.N. and other regional and international organizations.