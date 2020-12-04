Turkey, Kosovo sign cinematographic cooperation deal

  • December 04 2020 09:13:48

Turkey, Kosovo sign cinematographic cooperation deal

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Kosovo sign cinematographic cooperation deal

Turkey and Kosovo signed an intergovernmental cinematographic cooperation agreement on Dec. 3 in the Turkish capital Ankara. 

The agreement was signed by Turkey's Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and his Kosovar counterpart Vlora Dumoshi at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism building.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ersoy said the agreement is a new path taken in the cultural field, noting that the two countries have historical and cultural ties with deep roots in history.

"Our nations feel close to each other and see each other as brothers. Our common values, from gastronomy to many other cultural activities, have similar aspects," he said.

Ersoy highlighted that the film and television industry in Turkey is "very developed.”

"Especially in the case of TV series. After the U.S., Turkey exports the largest number of films in the world. On this occasion, Turkey introduces to the entire world its people, social life, culture, key points and geography," he said.

He underlined that the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) also supported many projects in Kosovo in order to strengthen relations and make their common historical past even stronger.

Ersoy said a total of 665 projects have been carried out by TIKA so far, including in the areas of cultural activities and restoration and construction of Ottoman-era buildings- representing the common heritage between the two countries -and infrastructure projects.

Dumoshi said the agreement is a big event between the two countries.

"This agreement is not the first between the two countries. Thank you for helping us in every way in every period of Kosovo. Fortunately for us, we also have Turkish citizens. In Turkey, there are many citizens of our Balkans and Kosovo. On this occasion, this culture can never be separated," she said.

Dumoshi also hailed the role of TIKA for its support.

deal,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish ministry to reward fishermen for killing invasive toadfish

    Turkish ministry to reward fishermen for killing invasive toadfish

  2. ‘No assassination attempt on Istanbul mayor’

    ‘No assassination attempt on Istanbul mayor’

  3. No Cyprus talks unless...

    No Cyprus talks unless...

  4. Virus vaccinations to be carried out in four stages, says health minister

    Virus vaccinations to be carried out in four stages, says health minister

  5. Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

    Five accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth
Recommended
Turkish official meets US top Afghan peace negotiator

Turkish official meets US' top Afghan peace negotiator
NATO talks on east Med called off due to Greece’s absence

NATO talks on east Med called off due to Greece’s absence
Killing of Iranian scientist targets regions peace, Erdoğan tells Rouhani

Killing of Iranian scientist targets region's peace, Erdoğan tells Rouhani
Turkey, US share common vision for Syria: US Syria envoy

Turkey, US share common vision for Syria: US Syria envoy
Turkey’s doors wide open for diplomacy on east Med: Turkish FM

Turkey’s doors wide open for diplomacy on east Med: Turkish FM
US, Turkish ministers exchange criticisms at NATO talks

US, Turkish ministers exchange criticisms at NATO talks
WORLD Former US Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton willing to take coronavirus vaccine on camera

Former US Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton willing to take coronavirus vaccine on camera

Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton said they were willing to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus on television in order to ease any public skepticism over the safety of new vaccines.
ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey posted a 14.03% annual hike in consumer prices in November, the country’s statistical authority said on Dec. 3. 
SPORTS Turkish midfielder in Champions League Team of Week

Turkish midfielder in Champions League Team of Week

Medipol Başakşehir's Turkish midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci has been selected for the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week on Dec. 3 for his hat-trick against RB Leipzig Wednesday night.