Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

  • August 17 2021 12:42:00

Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

ANKARA
Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

Turkey is in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, said the Turkish foreign minister on Aug. 17. 

"We would like to say that we welcome the messages given by the Taliban so far," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters during a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi in the capital Amman.

Turkey will continue to support Afghanistan's economic development, stability, and peace, added Çavuşoğlu.

He also praised Qatar for its role in the Afghan peace talks, underlining that Afghanistan needed "calm."

Turkey will continue to support Afghanistan's economic development, stability, and peace he added.

For his part, al-Safadi said his country hopes to see a unity government in Afghanistan.

 

"We hope to see a unity government in Afghanistan with the Afghan rivals agreeing on a mechanism that secures the peace and stability of the country," he said.

On relations with Ankara, he underlined that Jordan continues to cooperate and coordinate with Turkey in different fields, especially in the economy.

"Jordan seeks economic cooperation with Turkey that takes relations to the best possible level," added the foreign minister.

The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan after capturing the capital Kabul on Sunday and are in the process of establishing their government that had been removed after US-led foreign forces occupied the country in 2001.

Turkish top diplomat discusses Afghanistan with US, NATO colleagues
Turkish top diplomat discusses Afghanistan with US, NATO colleagues

TURKEY CHP urges gov’t not to make any deal with West over Afghan refugees

CHP urges gov’t not to make any deal with West over Afghan refugees
MOST POPULAR

  1. Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

    Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

  2. Turkey to start giving fourth dose of virus vaccine

    Turkey to start giving fourth dose of virus vaccine

  3. Turkish evacuees tell of turmoil at Afghan airport in Kabul

    Turkish evacuees tell of turmoil at Afghan airport in Kabul

  4. Turkey evacuates first batch of its citizens from Afghanistan

    Turkey evacuates first batch of its citizens from Afghanistan

  5. Turkey to intensify efforts for green transformation

    Turkey to intensify efforts for green transformation
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat discusses Afghanistan with US, NATO colleagues

Turkish top diplomat discusses Afghanistan with US, NATO colleagues
Bodies of Russian officers sent back home with ceremony

Bodies of Russian officers sent back home with ceremony
Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkey, Algeria on same page about Libya: Minister

Turkey, Algeria on same page about Libya: Minister
Pakistan honors 2 Turkish citizens with top civilian awards

Pakistan honors 2 Turkish citizens with top civilian awards
Turkey expresses ‘deep sorrow’ for earthquake in Haiti

Turkey expresses ‘deep sorrow’ for earthquake in Haiti

WORLD Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 defended the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s stunning military takeover that triggered panic in Kabul with thousands mobbing the airport in a desperate attempt to flee.
ECONOMY Turkish machinery exports hit $13 bln in first 7 months

Turkish machinery exports hit $13 bln in first 7 months

Turkey’s machinery exports reached $13 billion in the first seven months of this year, up nearly one-third from last year, according to figures released by a sector association on Aug. 17. 
SPORTS Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

The title contenders in the Turkish Süper Lig won their games in the opening week of the competition, indicating a tight race until the very end of the season.