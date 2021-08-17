Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

ANKARA

Turkey is in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, said the Turkish foreign minister on Aug. 17.

"We would like to say that we welcome the messages given by the Taliban so far," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters during a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi in the capital Amman.

Turkey will continue to support Afghanistan's economic development, stability, and peace, added Çavuşoğlu.

He also praised Qatar for its role in the Afghan peace talks, underlining that Afghanistan needed "calm."

For his part, al-Safadi said his country hopes to see a unity government in Afghanistan.

"We hope to see a unity government in Afghanistan with the Afghan rivals agreeing on a mechanism that secures the peace and stability of the country," he said.

On relations with Ankara, he underlined that Jordan continues to cooperate and coordinate with Turkey in different fields, especially in the economy.

"Jordan seeks economic cooperation with Turkey that takes relations to the best possible level," added the foreign minister.

The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan after capturing the capital Kabul on Sunday and are in the process of establishing their government that had been removed after US-led foreign forces occupied the country in 2001.