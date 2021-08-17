FM Çavuşoğlu discusses Afghanistan with NATO chief, world counterparts

ANKARA

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Aug. 16 held a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, during which they discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan, according to diplomatic sources.

In separate phone calls, Çavuşoğlu also exchanged views on Afghanistan with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov,German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of Afghanistan for the first time in almost 20 years, after US-led foreign forces occupied the country in 2001.

With the collapse of the Afghan government, attention is turning to ensuring the safety of civilian and evacuees and an orderly transfer of power.