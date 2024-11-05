Erdoğan in Kyrgyzstan for Turkic states summit

BISHKEK
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan greeted with an official ceremony in Kyrgyzstan as he arrived to attend the 11th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The Turkish leader, accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdoğan and a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, was welcomed at Bishkek-Manas International Airport by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his wife Aygul Japarov.

The summit, set to unfold in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Wednesday, promises to be a pivotal gathering for the Turkic nations. OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev, speaking to Anadolu Agency, outlined the summit's focus on four key areas: economic integration, sustainable development, digital transformation, and security.

The OTS, a powerhouse alliance comprising Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan as full members, with Hungary and Turkmenistan as observers, has been instrumental in fostering regional cooperation since its inception. The organization has made significant strides in enhancing collaboration across various sectors, including trade, politics, culture, and security.

"This summit represents a crucial juncture for our member states," Omuraliev said.

"We're not just discussing shared cultural heritage; we're mapping out strategies for economic growth and regional stability in an increasingly digital world."

The OTS has been particularly successful in boosting intra-regional trade, supporting large-scale infrastructure projects, and spearheading cultural initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting Turkic identity. These efforts have solidified the organization's role as a key player in Central Asian geopolitics.

As delegates converge on Bishkek, expectations are high for breakthrough agreements on digital cooperation and economic partnerships. The summit also comes at a time of heightened global interest in Central Asia, with the region increasingly seen as a vital crossroads for trade and energy routes.

 

