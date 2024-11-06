World leaders pledge to work with new US president

BRUSSELS

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan joined world readers in congratulating Donald Trump for his presidential election victory, expressing his wishes for the improvement of the Turkish-U.S. ties during the latter’s presidency.

Calling Trump a “friend,” Erdoğan said in a written statement yesterday that Trump won following a big struggle.

“In this new era that begins through the decision of the U.S. people, I believe the Türkiye-U.S. ties will be strengthened; global crises, especially the Palestinian issue, Russia-Ukraine war will come to end and more efforts to be exerted for a fairer world,” Erdoğan stated.

NATO chief Mark Rutte congratulated Trump and said his return to power would help keep the alliance "strong."

"His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO," Rutte said in a statement.

"I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump," European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

"The EU and the U.S. are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them."

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was ready to work with Trump "with respect and ambition" like "we managed to do for four years,” while Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed Berlin would work with the new U.S. administration for "prosperity and freedom."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he hoped Trump’s presidency would bring a "just peace in Ukraine closer."

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, told journalists he was unaware of any plans by Vladimir Putin to congratulate Trump since the U.S. is an "unfriendly country."

"We will draw conclusions based on concrete steps and concrete words," Peskov said.

Without directly mentioning Trump, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing that China hopes for "peaceful coexistence" with the United States.