Erdoğan congratulates Trump on apparent US election victory

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has congratulated former U.S. President Donald Trump on his apparent victory in the 2024 presidential election.

"I congratulate my friend Donald Trump, who won the presidential election in the U.S. after a great struggle and was reelected," Erdoğan said in a post on X Wednesday.

According to multiple media projections, Trump has regained the presidency after a four-year term under current President Joe Biden. The former president currently has 267 Electoral College votes, just shy of the 270 needed to win the White House.

Fox News has already declared Trump the victor, and the Republican has hailed his "magnificent victory." If the projections hold, Trump would become only the second U.S. president to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s.

In his message, Erdoğan expressed hope that Turkish-U.S. relations would grow stronger under a renewed Trump administration. He also said he hopes regional and global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and the situation in Palestine, would come to an end.

"I believe that more efforts will be made for a fairer world. I hope the elections will be auspicious for the friendly and allied people of the U.S. and all humanity," Erdoğan said.

World leaders pledge to work with Trump

World leaders on Wednesday raced to congratulate Donald Trump as he claimed a stunning U.S. election victory over Kamala Harris.

NATO chief Mark Rutte congratulated Trump and said his return to power would help keep the alliance "strong."

"His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO," Rutte said in a statement.

"I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump," European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

"The EU and the U.S. are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them."

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was ready to work with Trump "with respect and ambition" like "we managed to do for four years,” while Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed Berlin would work with the new U.S. administration for "prosperity and freedom."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he hoped Trump’s presidency would bring a "just peace in Ukraine closer."

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, told journalists he was unaware of any plans by Vladimir Putin to congratulate Trump since the U.S. is an "unfriendly country."

"We will draw conclusions based on concrete steps and concrete words," Peskov said.

Without directly mentioning Trump, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing that China hopes for "peaceful coexistence" with the United States.