Erdoğan says Türkiye backs peace as world order 'cracks'

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 3 that Türkiye will stand firmly on the side of peace and stability as the post–World War II global system "cracks at its foundations."

"We are never neutral on matters affecting our region and humanity. We stand on the side of peace and stability, not conflict. We stand for dialogue, diplomacy, justice and cooperation. We stand against killing, oppression, banditry and all acts that violate human dignity,” Erdoğan said at an iftar dinner with lawmakers at parliament.

His remarks came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following recent attacks on Iran, which Erdoğan said had once again exposed the fragility of the global order and the normalization of lawlessness.

"The system established after World War II is quite literally collapsing," he said. "The world is heating up to a point where the smallest spark could ignite a fire. Global injustice is widening and becoming chronic. As the old order crumbles, no one yet knows what will replace it."

Erdoğan argued that international agreements have become "patchworks," that international law is increasingly sidelined and that multilateral principles symbolized by the United Nations are being hollowed out by the very countries that built the system.

"We are collectively witnessing a global axis shift," he said, cautioning that the international system is being pulled toward a more chaotic phase and calling for responsible leadership and stronger diplomacy to prevent deeper turmoil.

Despite the volatility, Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue to defend the rights of the oppressed and oppose global injustices "with courage," vowing to maintain what he described as a principled stance even under pressure.

Turning to domestic priorities, Erdoğan said a central pillar of his government's "Century of Türkiye" vision is building a country and region free of terrorism. He praised parliament’s role in addressing complex national challenges and highlighted the work of a parliamentary commission overseeing the "terror-free Türkiye" project. The panel approved its final report with cross-party backing.

"Our duty is to remain prudent, calm and steadfast," he said. "As missiles fly in our neighborhood, we will act with caution and patience — but also with strength in the face of injustice. We are preparing for the Century of Türkiye by strengthening our economy, diplomacy, military and national unity."