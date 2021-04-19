Turkey extends condolences to Egypt over deadly train accident

  • April 19 2021 08:51:00

ANKARA
Turkey has extended condolences to Egypt over a deadly train accident near Toukh City in the province of Qalioubiya in which at least 11 were killed and several others were injured.

The two countries are in a process of reconciliation to improve their bilateral ties.

“We wish God’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the accident, swift recovery to the injured and extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Egypt as well as the families of the deceased,” according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry late April 20.

“We have received the news with deep sorrow that at least 11 people lost their lives, and many were injured in a train accident today [April 18] in Toukh city, Qalioubiya province of Egypt,” it added.

Turkey and Egypt are in a process of breaking the ice in their bilateral ties with plans to hold a first high-level meeting between the two foreign ministries in May since mid-2013. Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal is expected to lead a Turkish delegation in talks slated to take place in Cairo.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had described a new era in ties with Egypt, one of the most important regional powers. Çavuşoğlu also stressed that Turkey and Egypt might exchange ambassadors in the coming period.

Diplomacy,

