Turkey continuing talks on how to monitor Karabakh ceasefire: FM

ANKARA- Reuters

Turkey is continuing discussions on how to observe and monitor a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and

Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Nov. 10, after the warring sides signed a Russia-brokered deal to end fighting.

Under the deal, Russian peacekeepers will be deployed along the frontline in Nagorno-Karabakh and the corridor between the region and Armenia. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said Turkey will also take part in the peace-keeping process.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Çavuşoğlu said the deal would ensure the seven regions around Karabakh are handed to Azerbaijan, adding that Turkey would continue to stand with its Azeri allies.