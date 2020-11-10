Turkey continuing talks on how to monitor Karabakh ceasefire: FM

  • November 10 2020 12:58:00

Turkey continuing talks on how to monitor Karabakh ceasefire: FM

ANKARA- Reuters
Turkey is continuing discussions on how to observe and monitor a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and
Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Nov. 10, after the warring sides signed a Russia-brokered deal to end fighting.

Under the deal, Russian peacekeepers will be deployed along the frontline in Nagorno-Karabakh and the corridor between the region and Armenia. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said Turkey will also take part in the peace-keeping process.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Çavuşoğlu said the deal would ensure the seven regions around Karabakh are handed to Azerbaijan, adding that Turkey would continue to stand with its Azeri allies.

