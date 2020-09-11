Turkey conducts naval exercise off Libya coast

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish forces conducted a search and rescue exercise off the coast of Libya, the National Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 11.

“Within the scope of the activities of the Turkish Naval Task Group, a search and rescue exercise at sea was carried out by TCG GEMLİK Frigate operating offshore Libya and the helicopter stationed on the ship,” the ministry said in a tweet.

Libya’s Government of National Accord, founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement in the wake of the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, has faced a number of challenges, including attacks by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

In recent months, however, it has turned the tide against Haftar's forces.

Turkey supports the internationally recognized government based in the capital Tripoli and a non-military resolution of the crisis.