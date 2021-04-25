Turkey condoles with Indonesia after submarine sinks



ANKARA-Anadolu Agency


Turkey extended condolences to Indonesia on April 24 for a submarine accident in which 53 crew members went missing earlier this week.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it received "with deep sorrow" the news that the submarine sunk and its crew were killed off Bali island.

It offered condolences to the Indonesian people, the government and Naval Forces.

The KRI Nanggala-402 submarine went missing with its crew during an exercise on Wednesday.

The submarine was built in Germany in 1977 and entered service with the Indonesian Navy in 1981.

