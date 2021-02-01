Turkey condemns terror attack in Somalian capital

  • February 01 2021 09:21:00

Turkey condemns terror attack in Somalian capital

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey condemns terror attack in Somalian capital

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Jan. 31 “strongly condemned” the terrorist attack in the Somalian capital Mogadishu.

In a statement, the ministry said: “We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.”

It added that Turkey will continue to stand by the government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism.

The bomb attack which killed and wounded several people was carried out by the terror group Al Shabab at a hotel in Mogadishu.

MOST POPULAR

  1. UK variant of COVID-19 found in several Turkish cities, says health minister

    UK variant of COVID-19 found in several Turkish cities, says health minister

  2. Virus measures to back tourism recovery in 2021: Expert

    Virus measures to back tourism recovery in 2021: Expert

  3. Turkey, Turkish Cyprus to discuss upcoming 5+1 format talks

    Turkey, Turkish Cyprus to discuss upcoming 5+1 format talks

  4. Former Turkish minister dead at 104

    Former Turkish minister dead at 104

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,993 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,477,463

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,993 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,477,463
Recommended
Turkey condemns, deeply concerned by coup in Myanmar

Turkey condemns, 'deeply concerned' by coup in Myanmar
Turkey, Zambia agree to boost ties in health sector

Turkey, Zambia agree to boost ties in health sector
Sinirlioğlu to continue his position at UN as president’s advisor

Sinirlioğlu to continue his position at UN as president’s advisor
Exploratory talks with Greece important step: Turkish presidential spokesperson

Exploratory talks with Greece 'important step': Turkish presidential spokesperson
Turkey, Turkish Cyprus to discuss upcoming 5+1 format talks

Turkey, Turkish Cyprus to discuss upcoming 5+1 format talks
Turkey congratulates new German ruling party head

Turkey congratulates new German ruling party head
WORLD AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more vaccine doses: EU

AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more vaccine doses: EU

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 9 million additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union during the first quarter, the bloc’s executive arm said on Jan. 31.
ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing activity expands at stronger pace in January: PMI

Turkish manufacturing activity expands at stronger pace in January: PMI

The recovery of Turkey’s manufacturing sector continued in January, a survey showed on Feb. 1, as output, new orders and exports all showed growth following the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak and initial vaccine rollouts.
SPORTS Beşiktaş extend contract with Josef de Souza

Beşiktaş extend contract with Josef de Souza

Brazilian midfielder Josef de Souza's contract with Beşiktaş has been extended, the Turkish football club announced on Jan. 31.