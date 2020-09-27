Turkey condemns Boko Haram terror attack in Nigeria

  • September 27 2020 09:34:33

Turkey condemns Boko Haram terror attack in Nigeria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey condemns Boko Haram terror attack in Nigeria

Turkey on Sept. 26 condemned a deadly attack by the Boko Haram terror group in Nigeria that claimed over a dozen lives.

“We are deeply saddened to receive the news that many people lost their lives in a terrorist attack that took place in Baga region of Nigeria targeting the convoy of Borno Governor,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We convey our sincere condolences to the people and Government of Nigeria, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured,” it added.

At least 15 people were killed on Sept. 25 as the Boko Haram terror group targeted the governor of the northeastern Borno state, which has been at the center of the insurgency.

Babagana Zulum was on his way to meet residents displaced by the terror group, according to local media, when his convoy came under attack in the Baga region.

More than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram’s violence in Nigeria, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The violence, which has claimed more than 30,000 lives, has spread to neighboring Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, prompting a military response.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Archeologists discover sun disk in northwestern Turkey

    Archeologists discover sun disk in northwestern Turkey

  2. Health minister criticizes US envoy’s remarks on pharmaceutical payments

    Health minister criticizes US envoy’s remarks on pharmaceutical payments

  3. Let’s give diplomacy a chance with Turkey, says Greek PM

    Let’s give diplomacy a chance with Turkey, says Greek PM

  4. Ankara lashes out at US House Speaker over Turkey remarks

    Ankara lashes out at US House Speaker over Turkey remarks

  5. Turkey will protect its rights with unshakable faith, says Erdoğan

    Turkey will protect its rights with unshakable faith, says Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey voices support with Azerbaijan amid Armenia clashes

Turkey voices support with Azerbaijan amid Armenia clashes
EU sanctions on Turkey would be irrational, says communications director

EU sanctions on Turkey would be 'irrational', says communications director
Turkey will protect its rights with unshakable faith, says Erdoğan

Turkey will protect its rights with unshakable faith, says Erdoğan
Ankara lashes out at US House Speaker over Turkey remarks

Ankara lashes out at US House Speaker over Turkey remarks
Health minister criticizes US envoy’s remarks on pharmaceutical payments

Health minister criticizes US envoy’s remarks on pharmaceutical payments

Turkeys US envoy slams WSJ editorial boards op-ed

Turkey's US envoy slams WSJ editorial board's op-ed

WORLD Some 1,000 daily virus cases in NY state, a first since June

Some 1,000 daily virus cases in NY state, a first since June

New York state, the onetime epicenter of the U.S. novel coronavirus epidemic, has seen case numbers rise to more than 1,000 a day, local officials said on Sept. 26.

ECONOMY OPEC turns 60 at critical moment for virus-hit oil

OPEC turns 60 at 'critical moment' for virus-hit oil

OPEC faces a critical moment in its 60-year history with the coronavirus crushing crude demand and prices, discord among its members, and threats from a world seeking cleaner fuels.    
SPORTS Turkish volleyball U20 exit Euro champs over virus

Turkish volleyball U20 exit Euro champs over virus

The Turkish men's national under-20 volleyball team withdrew from the CEV U20 Volleyball European Championship on Sept. 26 due to the presence of coronavirus cases.