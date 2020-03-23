Turkey assures Palestine of help to fight coronavirus

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas over the phone on March 21, reaffirming Turkey's support to Palestine in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement by the Communications Directorate, Erdoğan and Abbas held a phone call to discuss recent developments and regional issues.

Erdoğan stressed Turkey’s support for Palestine in combating the virus, amid the pandemic.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on March 21 that four new cases were confirmed in the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Hebron, taking the total infections in the occupied territory to 52, including 17 recoveries.

Notably, the Gaza Strip has not reported any infection until March 21.