Turkey assures Palestine of help to fight coronavirus

  • March 23 2020 10:08:56

Turkey assures Palestine of help to fight coronavirus

ANKARA
Turkey assures Palestine of help to fight coronavirus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas over the phone on March 21, reaffirming Turkey's support to Palestine in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement by the Communications Directorate, Erdoğan and Abbas held a phone call to discuss recent developments and regional issues.

Erdoğan stressed Turkey’s support for Palestine in combating the virus, amid the pandemic.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on March 21 that four new cases were confirmed in the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Hebron, taking the total infections in the occupied territory to 52, including 17 recoveries.

Notably, the Gaza Strip has not reported any infection until March 21.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

  2. Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

    Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

  3. ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

    ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

  4. Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens older than 65

    Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens older than 65

  5. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’
Recommended
Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30

Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30
People defy calls for staying at home

People defy calls for staying at home
Five mayors in southeastern Turkey detained over alleged terror links

Five mayors in southeastern Turkey detained over alleged terror links
Civil servants work remotely amid COVID-19

Civil servants work remotely amid COVID-19
Two PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq

Two PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq
FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey cannot host any more refugees

FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey cannot host any more refugees
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 14,000

Latest on the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 14,000

More countries imposed lockdown measures as coronavirus cases across the globe ballooned, led by a sharp rise in infections in Europe. Italy banned travel within the country, nearly one in three Americans were ordered to stay home and New Zealand said it will move to its highest alert level imposing self-isolation. 
ECONOMY Turkish Cargo to open route to Austrian industrial city

Turkish Cargo to open route to Austrian industrial city

The Istanbul-based Turkish Cargo, a division of national flag-carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), will launch direct freighter flights to the Austrian industrial city of Linz, the company announced on March 23.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

Players and staff of Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko basketball team have been showing coronavirus symptoms, the club announced on March 21.