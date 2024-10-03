World Bank awards Trade Ministry for product system

ISTANBUL

The Trade Ministry has received an award for its refurbished product system, introduced in 2020 to prevent waste and environmental harm, in the Consumer Protection Contest run by the World Bank and the International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN).

“Türkiye emerged as the recipient of the prize in the category of ‘collaborative initiatives with third parties’ thanks to its collaboration with domestic stakeholders during the stages of drafting, enforcing and overseeing the legislation related to the creation and advancement of the refurbished product system,” the ministry’s statement read.

The Consumer Protection Contest promotes sectoral harmonization studies, good practices and regulations in the area of consumer protection. Only studies that generate tangible results and could be viewed as "success stories" in the sphere of consumer protection are eligible for rewards under the competition's parameters.

Accordingly, the ministry's refurbished product system focuses on the refurbishment of technological items, such as tablets and mobile phones, that are commonly purchased through the secondary market, ensuring they meet specific standards.

These items also include computers, smart watches, modems and gaming consoles in order to further promote the system.

All of these items are renewed in the country’s 22 ministry-approved refurbishment centers, according to the statement, and subsequently supplied to the customers in a secure and assured manner.

In addition, to minimize environmental impact and reduce waste, this system also aims to lower imports while reintroducing technical items that have not yet reached the end of their useful lives back into the economy.

“By developing pioneering procedures, the Trade Ministry keeps helping to safeguard both the environment and customers,” the statement concluded.