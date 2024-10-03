NATO's Rutte visits Kiev in maiden trip as alliance chief

NATO's Rutte visits Kiev in maiden trip as alliance chief

KIEV
NATOs Rutte visits Kiev in maiden trip as alliance chief

NATO's new chief Mark Rutte visited Kiev on Thursday, a major show of support for Ukraine in his maiden trip in the role.

Kiev relies on billions of dollars in Western military aid to fight the Russian invasion, with the NATO Secretary-General a powerful voice corralling support for Ukraine on the global stage.

Taking over the role on Oct. 1, the former Dutch prime minister steps in at a pivotal moment, with Russia advancing on the battlefield, China flexing its growing might, and just weeks before U.S. voters choose a new leader.

A staunch backer of Ukraine who has visited the country several times since Russia invaded, Rutte has pledged NATO will continue its support under his stewardship.

"Putin has to realize that we will not give in, that we want Ukraine to prevail in the end," he said upon taking the role.

He also said he wanted to "step up our support for Ukraine and bring it ever closer to NATO."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed Rutte's appointment.

"Ukraine's course toward NATO membership is irreversible, and we remain committed to that goal," he said on Oct. 1.

Rutte's government in the Netherlands was one of Kiev's most important European backers, a major driving force pushing for advanced F-16 fighter jets to be delivered to Kiev.

Rutte was also prime minister when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine in 2014, killing 298 people, the majority of them Dutch.

He said the crash "changed my personal view of the world" and made him all the more determined to support Ukraine, "for their security and ours."

But it is NATO members, not the alliance itself, that calls the shots on supplies of much-needed military hardware and ammunition to Kiev.

Zelensky has said that without Western aid Ukraine has no chance of winning the war.

He has also chided delays in shipments and criticized restrictions that he says limit Kiev's ability to hit back.

visits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israels UN decision, vows support for Lebanon

Türkiye condemns Israel's UN decision, vows support for Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's UN decision, vows support for Lebanon

    Türkiye condemns Israel's UN decision, vows support for Lebanon

  2. Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

    Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

  3. South America treated to rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

    South America treated to rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

  4. Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earring'

    Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earring'

  5. Çanakkale Biennial kicks off today

    Çanakkale Biennial kicks off today
Recommended
Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut
Nine dead in Taiwan hospital blaze

Nine dead in Taiwan hospital blaze
Phasing out teen smoking could save 1.2 mln lives: Study

Phasing out teen smoking could save 1.2 mln lives: Study
Countries rush to evacuate citizens from Lebanon

Countries rush to evacuate citizens from Lebanon
Organization of Turkic States marks 15 years of fostering unity

Organization of Turkic States marks 15 years of fostering unity

Singapore ex-minister jailed in rare graft trial

Singapore ex-minister jailed in rare graft trial
WORLD Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

Israel's military said Thursday it had hit Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in the Lebanese capital, as troops battled militants near the border and warplanes bombarded their strongholds around the country.

ECONOMY Türkiye, Finland eye $5.5 bln in trade volume: Finnish FM

Türkiye, Finland eye $5.5 bln in trade volume: Finnish FM

As trade volume between Türkiye and Finland has steadily increased in recent years, currently reaching 2.7 billion euros, the aim is to elevate this figure to 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) "as soon as possible," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Turkish media on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿