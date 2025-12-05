Togg continues to dominate Turkish electric vehicle market

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) brand Togg dominated the Turkish EV market in November with its T10X and T10F models combined.

Togg’s T10F and T10X were the best-selling EVs in November — the T10F ranked 10th among the best-selling cars in the Turkish car market in the same month.

Last month, the T10F sold 2,366 units and the T10X sold 1,896, bringing the total to 4,235. The Tesla Model Y led in EV sales with 2,535 units sold, followed by KG Mobility with 1,209, Opel with 771 and Volvo with 738.

While Tesla did not make the Model Y available for purchase in October, the EV returned to the market in November with a renewed order base. And at the same time, the Togg T10F sold 1,194 units in September since the start of its preorder, 2,532 in October and 2,366 in November.

Togg began selling in Germany in September of this year, establishing the company's first European market expansion.

The EV maker entered the German market with both its T10X and T10F models, making its first deliveries in Stuttgart, the heart of the German auto industry.

Among the top 10 cars sold in the Turkish market last month, the Renault Clio sold 4,468 units, followed by the Renault Megane Sedan with 4,110 and the BYD Seal U with 3,562 units. The Togg T10X ranked 15th, the data showed.

In November, car sales in particular surged 10.78 percent to 104,795, while car sales in Türkiye rose 10.96% year-on-year in January–November, totaling 938,177 units.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales showed even stronger momentum. Last month, EV sales jumped 35.5 percent from a year earlier to 18,361 units. Over the first 11 months of the year, 166,665 EVs were sold, marking a 100 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.