Historic lighthouse guides sailors for five generations

ANKARA

For more than 160 years, İnceburun Lighthouse has guided mariners through the challenging waters of the Black Sea, thanks to a dedicated family that has maintained it for five generations.

Located at the northernmost tip of Türkiye in Sinop and standing 9 meters above the ground and 26 meters above sea level, the historical landmark continues to serve as a crucial navigation point.

Beyond its practical use, Erol Çilesiz, the current fifth-generation caretaker, described the deep connection his family has with the lighthouse, saying, “This lighthouse has been more than a workplace — it’s our home.”

He currently carries forward the legacy of his family, ensuring the structure remains operational and reliable.

“I was born when my father was working here, so I’m familiar with the difficult conditions,” he shared.

Since 1992, he has officially managed the lighthouse, under the supervision of Türkiye’s General Directorate of Coast Safety.

“Although technology has evolved, the heart and effort we put into maintaining this lighthouse remain the same. We perform routine checks and cleaning every morning, ensuring that the light never fails our sailors,” he explained.

Despite modern advancements in navigation, “The light must be operational, and the system should never be interrupted,” Cilesiz added. “We’re proud to ensure its safety, and we will continue to do so.”

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu recently emphasized in a statement that “protecting such historic structures is not just a duty but also a national responsibility.”

“Inceburun Lighthouse is a heritage passed down from generation to generation,” he noted. “The Çilesiz family has successfully fulfilled this important duty. The survival of this historical lighthouse has been possible thanks to the people who put in great efforts.”

“Inceburun Lighthouse has never lost its light until now thanks to the eyes, heart and labor of the Çilesiz family,” he said, adding that the ministry would continue to provide support to keep its beacon burning.