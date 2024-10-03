Erdoğan holds talks with MHP leader in Ankara

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday met with Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahçeli in the capital Ankara ahead of a pivotal high-security meeting.

The encounter, lasting approximately 45 minutes, took place at Bahçeli’s residence in Beytepe, according to a statement by the Presidency's Communication Directorate.

No statements were issued following the meeting.

The meeting occurred just hours before a critical National Security Council session, which is going to be presided over by Erdoğan.

The high-level security meeting will discuss counterterrorism, including ongoing operations targeting PKK/YPG positions in northern Iraq and Syria.

Strategic steps based on gathered intelligence are expected to be addressed, alongside the current state of affairs in combating FETÖ and ISIL.

Local media reported that the meeting’s principal agenda item centers on the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel in the Middle East, with particular focus on Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Gaza and their broader regional ramifications for Türkiye.

On Oct. 1, Erdoğan issued a stark warning, stating that Israel's continuing military operations in Palestinian territories and Lebanon could soon target Türkiye.

“After Lebanon, the next place [Israel] will set its eyes on, I tell you clearly, will be our homeland... [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's dreams include Anatolia," Erdoğan declared during a speech reopening parliament after a two-month recess.

Parliament may hold special session on Israel attacks

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş suggested that a closed parliamentary session could be held following demands in light of Erdoğan’s remarks.

"A closed session may be convened with the participation of relevant ministers to address Israel’s expansionist policies and the potential measures Türkiye might implement," Kurtulmuş stated on Oct. 3.

Following Erdoğan’s comments, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel requested a closed parliamentary session.

“If the nation’s president takes to the parliament and declares that Israel is poised to strike Türkiye, an urgent closed session is imperative. They must come forward and brief the parliament,” Özel asserted.

On Oct. 2, ruling Development and Justice Party (AKP)’s parliamentary leader Abdullah Güler also indicated that a special session could be held to discuss Israel’s attacks in the upcoming days.

Speaking to local media, he mentioned that, in such an event, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler will brief lawmakers.

"Once the request reaches the parliament speaker, a decision will be made by the general assembly on whether to hold the session publicly or in private," Güler explained.