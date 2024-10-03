Turkish Cyprus rules out federation talks at upcoming informal UN meeting

WASHINGTON

The tripartite meeting with the U.N. chief will not entertain the idea of a federation, said the top diplomat of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Wednesday.

"The secretary-general invited the two leaders to a dinner,” Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu told reporters in Washington, D.C. “They will meet at a three-way dinner in New York on Oct. 15.”

Ertuğruloğlu stated firmly, “As per the condition we have clearly stated, the dinner will be held in an environment where federation will never be discussed.”

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar agreed to attend an informal dinner with Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides following a proposal from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, made last week during the U.N. General Assembly meetings.

Ertuğruloğlu emphasized that the federation model is now obsolete, underscoring the existence of two independent states and peoples on the island.

Cyprus remains divided between Turkish and Greek Cypriots despite numerous U.N.-led diplomatic efforts to find a comprehensive solution. Türkiye, as a guarantor state for the TRNC, advocates for a two-state solution based on sovereign equality and equal international status between the island's two states.

Expressing his "concerns" about the upcoming dinner, Ertuğruloğlu indicated suspicions about the intentions behind it.

"It may seem very innocent, but I don't believe that it is innocent," he said, referencing past dealings with the Greek Cypriot administration.

He warned of attempts by certain groups to frame the dinner as the start of new federation-based negotiations.

"Despite this, we think it would be wrong to reject the invitation of the secretary-general... Our concern is that this may be a perception that negotiations have started. We need to be prepared for this... the existence and sovereignty of the TRNC are not elements on which we can compromise," he asserted.

Ertuğruloğlu made it clear any agreement must acknowledge the TRNC's existence. He stressed that the Cyprus issue will persist unless the existence of two states and nations on the island is accepted.

Middle East Tensions

Turning his attention to the Middle East, Ertuğruloğlu noted the inevitable impact of regional tensions on the TRNC given its geographical proximity.

"Because it brings with it the possibility that an operation targeting Southern Cyprus could inadvertently make Northern Cyprus a target as well," he explained, pointing out the risks Southern Cyprus faces.

Recalling a past incident, he said a missile from Syria once "accidentally" fell in the TRNC.

"I don't think the TRNC is a country that can be targeted," he said. "We can become a target by mistake."

Ertuğruloğlu also condemned the aggression of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Recent developments have seen Iran launch a significant missile attack on Israel following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and a commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. Regional tensions have been exacerbated by Israel’s military actions in Gaza, which have resulted in nearly 41,700 deaths, primarily among women and children, since a Hamas attack last October.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, where Israeli strikes have caused 1,928 deaths and nearly 9,300 injuries since Sept. 23.