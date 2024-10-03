Nine dead in Taiwan hospital blaze

TAIPEI

Nine people died on Thursday after a fire ripped through a hospital in southern Taiwan just as a typhoon hit, making rescue operations "more difficult," authorities said.

The blaze in Pingtung County was reported at around 7:40 a.m., and was put out shortly after 1 p.m., according to an online post by the island's fire agency.

Eight victims were confirmed dead after being taken away for treatment, and another was later found dead at the scene, the agency said.

The fire broke out the same day that Typhoon Krathon made landfall in Taiwan's south, and the Pingtung County government said strong winds and heavy rains in the area made rescue operations "more difficult."

One image released by the county government showed a glowing red and orange fireball surrounded by billowing smoke, with what appeared to be a jet of water aimed at the blaze.

Another showed fire engines and firefighters in protective gear responding at the scene.

The local government said a probe had been launched into the cause of the blaze, and that firefighters continued to conduct search and rescue operations.

There have been several hospital fires in Taiwan in recent years, claiming dozens of lives.

In August 2018, nine people were killed and 30 injured in a blaze that broke out at a hospice for the terminally ill near Taiwan's capital Taipei.

In 2012 a cancer patient set a fire in a nursing facility in southern Tainan city that killed 13 people and injured 60 others. The arsonist was sentenced to death.