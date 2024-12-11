S. Korean police say raided presidential office

SEOUL
South Korean police raided the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday as a probe widens into his failed attempt to impose martial law.

"Raids were also being conducted at the offices of the Seoul Metropolitan Police and the National Assembly Police Guards," the police said in a statement.

Yoon imposed martial law on the night of Dec. 3, but 190 lawmakers rushed to parliament and passed a motion to lift it, forcing him to rescind the decision.

It triggered a political crisis with calls on Yoon to resign.

The 63-year-old president faces charges of treason and insurrection and has been banned from overseas travel. He can face arrest as well.

If the situation "warrants, we will attempt an immediate arrest" of Yoon, Oh Dong-woon, head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, told lawmakers.

Yoon’s former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun attempted to commit suicide at a detention facility on Wednesday.

Kim was detained on Sunday and formally arrested on Tuesday over charges of treason and is accused of being complicit in imposing martial law.

He is being held at the Seoul Dongbu Detention Center in the capital and his situation remain stable, prison officials said.

Earlier, the prosecutors' special investigation team searched and seized material from the headquarters of South Korea’s Army Special Warfare Command

Premier Han 'opposed' martial law

 

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday that he had "consistently opposed" the declaration of martial law.

"But I deeply regret not being able to stop it," said Han, declaring his position for the first time since Yoon's move last week.

"I sincerely apologize for causing pain and confusion to each and every citizen,” he added.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Woo Won-shik has invoked his authority to form a special committee to launch a parliamentary investigation against Yoon.

A parliamentary probe is “needed to secure public testimony” from Yoon over the Dec. 3 imposition of martial law, Woo told reporters.

While the ruling People Power Party has opposed ousting the president through a parliamentary vote, the main opposition Democratic Party is set to launch a fresh impeachment motion against Yoon on Wednesday.

The ruling party wants Yoon to resign on his own.

Yoon, who was elected in 2022 for a five-year term, survived an impeachment motion last weekend after parliament failed to reach a quorum of 200 lawmakers.

With the support of 192 lawmakers, the opposition bloc on Tuesday passed a bill to appoint a special counsel to probe Yoon.

